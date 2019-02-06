Why Isn’t DEI in the Top 10? (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The promotion and cultivation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is a critical priority for higher education IT and academic technology organizations. While this prioritization of DEI is grounded in compelling moral and ethical principles, it is also based on solid empirical evidence."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While diversity, equity, and inclusion didn't make the Top 10 IT Issues list, that doesn't mean that it isn't an important top-level priority. Its absense from the list underscores the need for further work in this area — IT teams are uniquely positions to help eliminate barriers.