Who's Completing Microcredentials? (Inside Higher Ed)

"A new report from two researchers at Teachers College of Columbia University offers some hints about who exactly is completing microcredential courses and what the benefits of doing so might be."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The flexibility of microcredentials and MOOCs is a game-changer. Nontraditional students and working students have powerful new access to skills training. But to bring more credibility to microcredentials, overall awareness needs to increase. Employers don't know enough about these new pathways. Learners also need to truly understand their value so they can complete at higher rates. Ultimately, much more analysis is needed on this new educational offering.