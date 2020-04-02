White Light SmartStage Powers Live Streamed Church Service

On Sunday, March 29, Methodist Central Hall Westminster (MCHW) delivered its church service via live stream using technical solutions specialist White Light’s (WL’s) SmartStage. This technology, previously seen on live coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, enabled the ministerial team to engage virtually with an international congregation of over 3,000 people.

The service was streamed via YouTube, with viewers from as far afield as Ghana, Australia, Nigeria, and the USA tuning in remotely. MCHW’s deputy superintendent minister, reverend Tony Miles hosted the service directly from the SmartStage at WL’s Studio 15, with other ministers connecting remotely from the safety of their homes. “As we were unable to conduct this service from our chapel, due to the COVID-19 crisis, using this technology as an alternative solution was an amazing experience,” Miles said. “I was nervous beforehand, but I found it so easy to interact with the imagery and other content surrounding me, as well as my colleagues, all within this environment. We are very grateful to WL for enabling us to connect with our audience in this innovative way.”

(Image credit: White Light)

“SmartStage allows for multiple layers of interactivity to enhance the immersive experience for presenters and viewers alike,” said WL’s technical solutions director, Andy Hook. “At a time when many are struggling with isolation and uncertainty, we are delighted that we could adapt our technology to help bring MCHW’s congregation back together.”