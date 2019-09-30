White House working group outlines future of universal transcripts (Education Dive)

"In a new white paper, a workforce policy advisory board established by the Trump administration outlines the steps required to develop and successfully implement interoperable learning records (ILRs), which are compilations of peoples' traditional and hands-on learning experiences."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Stackable, non-degree credentials are gaining steam thanks to their flexibility, especially for nontraditional students. For learners to fully showcase and stack these alternative offerings, standardization is necessary. Universal transcripts are one way of addressing this need, though implementing a system like this has definite challenges.