"In my experience, about half of the CISOs in commercial companies report to someone other than the CIO. In higher education, by contrast, that’s true of only about 18 percent of CISOs, according to EDUCAUSE."—Source: EdTech Magazine

The relationship structure between CISOs and CIOs can have a major impact on campus cybersecurity — the more autonomy CISOs have from CIOs, the better equipped institutions to keep security on track.