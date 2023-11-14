New from Q-SYS: A Spatial Audio Solution and New Loudspeakers

Get caught up on a few new products from Q-SYS.

A Certified for Microsoft Teams Solution Supporting Spatial Audio in a Microsoft Teams Room

(Image credit: Q-SYS)

Q-SYS introduced the first Certified for Microsoft Teams solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms that supports spatial audio.

This solution includes any Teams-certified Q-SYS Core processor, SPA Series amplifiers, AcousticDesign Series surface mount loudspeakers, and the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) beamforming microphone array. By adopting this innovative solution, organizations can enjoy crystal-clear spatial audio in their meetings, with voices coming from their relative positions on the Signature Teams Rooms screen. This advancement enhances meeting equity by creating natural and engaging discussions for in-room and remote participants.

“Spatial audio is another example of the advanced features and functionality Q-SYS brings to elevate experiences in high-impact spaces,” said Vic Bhagat, principal, Alliances and Ecosystem, QSC. “The software-based nature of the Q-SYS Platform allowed for quick adaptation to offer this new feature. We are excited to continue our partnership with Microsoft, as it allows us to further our dedication to enhancing the way organizations collaborate, communicate, and connect.”

Zero-Bezel Models of AcousticDesign Series

(Image credit: Q-SYS)

Q-SYS has introduced its “zero-bezel” refresh of the 4-inch and 6-inch AcousticDesign (AD) Series ceiling loudspeakers.

The new models, including the AD-C4T-ZB, AD-C4T-LPZB, AD-C6T-ZB, and AD-C6T-LPZB, feature a white grille without a bezel, designed to meet the architectural needs of modern applications while preserving the premium acoustics that the AD Series is renowned for. Additionally, retrofit accessories are available to add the new grille to recent Q-SYS loudspeaker models (NL-C4, AD-C6T-HC, AD-C6T-HP), and black grilles are also available separately for all models.

“We are thrilled to announce the new models that not only add a touch of modern elegance to any space, but also deliver the same premium audio quality that our customers expect from the AD Series,” said Dan Saenz, product manager loudspeakers and amplifiers, Q-SYS. “With retrofit options available, we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to keep their audio systems in line with the latest design trends.”