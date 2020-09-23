What Technologies Do Colleges Need for Outdoor Classrooms? (EdTech Magazine)

"As a growing number of college students quarantine on campuses across the country, mental health is becoming a concern. Because studies show that simply being outdoors can reduce stress and anxiety, it may be worth setting up outdoor Wi-Fi networks to accommodate students who must attend classes from a distance."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Classes on the great lawn or by the campus pond aren’t just a treat, they are a necessity for many schools during COVID19 (with appropriate climates). Read how Wi-Fi connectivity and versatile AV technologies are enabling the next-level of outdoor education.