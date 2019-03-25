What Role Can University Libraries Play in Institutional Analytics? (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Two years ago, I asked you to consider what voices might be missing from your institutional learning analytics initiatives. On many campuses, one answer to this question is the academic library. But how can academic librarians be included in institutional discussions and deployments of learning analytics? "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This LIILA white paper addresses a panoply of important topics for analytics and library stakeholders. I was particularly interested in the ways libraries can engage in learning analytics conversations at the institutional level—a necessary step to become true partners. The paper also includes ten best practices for moving the institutional conversation forward.