What is your college doing to help students handle stress? (eCampus News)

"Depression on campus is an ongoing issue that colleges must face. According to the American College Health Association, the number of students who report ever being diagnosed with depression has more than doubled since 2000, from 10 percent to 22 percent in the spring of 2017."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students today, depression and anxiety can be major barriers. Read how schools like Ohio State University are tapping into the power of tech to help students in meaningful ways through stress management, resiliency, and mindfulness practices.