What a Tech Company’s Big Shift Portends for the Future of the Master’s Degree (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"2U’s stock plunged last week after its executives announced some business changes in response to shifts they were seeing in the market. Lots of higher-education leaders and faculty members should be paying attention to that, even if they don’t care about the future of OPMs, or even know what those initials mean."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's too early to know what 2U's diversification will mean for higher ed in the long term or if it will have any kind of measurable let alone lasting impact, but their pivot is one to wach.