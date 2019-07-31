West Virginia University Researches Telehealth Benefits (Center for Digital Education)

"A West Virginia University researcher is piloting an intervention program that uses telehealth — the use of technology to provide remote health care — to connect rural West Virginians with nurses who can help them manage, and even prevent, deadly conditions like heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For disabled people in rural areas, being able to connect online with health professionals can make a world of difference. Read how a year long pilot program from West Virginia University will connect people with telehealth services and track their satisfaction along the way to measure efficacy.