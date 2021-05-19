West Texas A&M president films 3,000 personalized welcome videos for students (EdScoop)

"It took two months for West Texas A&M President Walter Wendler to record 3,000 welcome videos for admitted students for the fall 2021 semester, improvising in 16-18 seconds spurts as student names and majors appeared before him on a teleprompter."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

West Texas A&M hopes that foregrounding personalization can help foster deeper connections. By recording personalized welcome videos for every student, Walter Wendler, West Texas A&M's president, aims to show the institution's “personal commitment."