Weds., Nov. 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET - Webcast: New Era Collaboration: BYOM - Register Now!

The new era collaboration (opens in new tab) space has been defined by a workforce with exacting expectations. On the days they go into the office, they expect meetings to be purposeful and productive collaboration sessions using the devices and software they use in their home office. They expect meeting room technologies to be seamless, easy to connect to, and easily share content. They expect that they will be able to share content and be clearly understood and seen by remote participants. When they are remote, they expect an equal experience.

The Panel (opens in new tab)

Martin Bodley (Marty), Director and Global Head of Bose Work at Bose Professional

Cynthia Menna, Vice President & General Manager, AV at ADI

Josh Lefkowitz, North East Business Development Manager at Sennheiser

Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing at Atlona

Moderator: Cindy Davis, Brand and Content Director of AV Technology

