Watch Rock Legend David Byrne and 'Here Lies Love' Production Team Talk L-Acoustics

Here Lies Love, which found fame off Broadway a decade ago, has returned to New York City on Broadway. Created by legendary front man David Byrne—featuring music from Byrne himself, as well as Fatboy Slim—is the first Broadway production to feature an all-Filipino cast who dramatize Imelda Marcos’ rise to prominence and downfall in the Philippines. The musical also utilizes more than 220 L-Acoustics loudspeakers, supplied by L-Acoustics Certified Partner PRG, to deliver highly engaging spatialized sound to audiences in multiple areas.

Unlike most Broadway shows, Here Lies Love removed the orchestra seating to create a dance floor for theatergoers. There are still options for those that prefer traditional seating: two 90-foot-long rows of elevated gallery seats flanking and overlooking the left and right sides of the dance floor; a large mezzanine; and an exclusive Club Lounge section located just under the front mezzanine.

There are a lot of people in a wide area enjoying the sounds and music quite differently. Having the right loudspeaker system is pivotal to the shows success.

Per the L-Acoustics release, the Broadway Theatre’s current L-ISA installation boasts over 220 speakers in a full surround configuration to bring all of the drama and excitement of the poignant story to each audience member. The fully immersive dance floor area is covered by 14 L-Acoustics A Series arrays: three hangs of one A15 Focus over two A15 Wide are flown above the two short ends of the rectangular floor space, while four hangs of two A10 Wide line each of the long sides of the floor. Runway fill is supplied by two centrally flown arrays of A10 Wide, with a pair of X8 providing additional fill when the axis of the runway is rotated 90 degrees. A ring of 16 compact 5XT dot the perimeter of the actor walkways surrounding the dancefloor to provide additional localized fill.

In the traditional theater audience seating area upstairs, three more A Series arrays—each comprised of four A15 or A10—hang over the first mezzanine in an LCR arrangement while three arrays of seven Kara II cover the larger rear mezzanine. A variety of X12, X8, and X4i enclosures provide fill for other locations, including the gallery seating areas, while two dozen KS21 subs distributed around the room solidly anchor the system’s club-like low end. A total of 50 LA4X amplified controllers, all fed via Milan AVB, drive the system. The AVB feed comes from a MADI output converted from the show’s DiGiCo Quantum7T mixing console found in the house mix bunker located just under the DJ station.

Don't take our word for it. Listen to David Byrne, Cody Spencer, MuTTT, David Korins, and others talk about how L-Acoustics is helping transform this unique musical into an immersive dance party.