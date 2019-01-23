Want to Learn How the World Sees Your College? Look on YouTube (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Nicolas Chae has a typical morning routine: He wakes up early, heads to the gym, and then changes clothes for class.

But one thing about Chae's morning routine sets him apart from his fellow sophomores at Princeton University: He carries a camera wherever he goes, gathering footage of his everyday interactions, which he broadcasts to thousands of people many times a month."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Prospective students today are looking to YouTube to get an authentic look at campus life. What are student influencers saying about your campus?