VR Experience Helps Raise Funds for Riley Hospital for Children

Bradley and Montgomery (BaM), an independent creative agency, recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind virtual reality (VR) room that depicts a patient’s room at Riley Hospital for Children. The virtual room will enable people to experience what it’s like to be a patient or a parent staying at Riley and highlight the high-level of care provided by the hospital, without ever stepping foot inside.

“Riley is an incredible place,” said Mark Bradley, founder and president of Bradley and Montgomery. “The minute you step through the doors, you really feel how they are bringing hope and care to sick kids and families. We wanted to capture this feeling and use virtual reality to extend the Riley experience outside the physical walls of the hospital. VR gives us the opportunity to bring the hospital to the community in ways that were simply not possible before.”

Riley Children’s Foundation will utilize the VR room at select fundraising events, allowing donors and potential donors to see the impact their dollars are having—or could have—on the hospital and those staying in or visiting it.

Ciick here to experience the VR video of Riley Hospital for Children.

“Including a VR experience at Riley Hospital for Children opens the virtual doors to donors to see where their money is being used and further illuminates areas that are still in need of funding,” said Meghan Miller, chief operating officer for Riley Children’s Foundation. “We are grateful to be the first hospital in Indiana to offer this unique VR experience to show donors and potential donors all of the good work happening at Riley.”

Later this year, BaM plans to develop a VR operating room to showcase the industry-leading medical equipment Riley utilizes, and a room within the upcoming maternity and newborn health center, which Riley is currently raising money to build.

“There is tremendous opportunity for VR in the non-profit world because the technology offers the ability to evoke empathy and understanding,” added Bradley. “By seeing first-hand what Riley is offering its patients, we hope empathy prompts greater impact.”