Voice Assistants on Campus Need to Solve this Security Problem (eLearning Inside News)

"Over the past couple of years, universities have acknowledged a well-defined shift from the initial novelty approach of using voice assistants – such as Alexa and Google Home – to more personalized modalities, such as AI-powered chatbots on their smart phones. While technology continues to evolve, student engagement transitions along with it."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While voice assistants promise interesting bells and whistles for campus life, concerns loom over student data privacy and network security. When you consider that higher education is a major target for cyberattacks, having hackable devices in every dorm room and classroom looks less appealing. This article identifies potential security pitfalls with voice-centric campus tools.