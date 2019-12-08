VIVIFY Debuts XENOS W30 Custom-Length Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0b Cables

The What: Fiber optic cable manufacturer VIVIFY has launched XENOS W30, a durable and high-performance fiber optic HDMI 2.0b cable. Offering custom lengths for orders over 50 feet (15.4m), XENOS W30 enables transmission of 4K resolution at 60Hz, 8-bit 4:4:4 or 12-bit 4:2:2, ARC, DTS-HD Master Audio, and HDR10 at cable lengths of up to 328 feet (100 meters).

The What Else: The XENOS W30 cable has a width of 4 millimeters (~0.08 inches) and is only approximately one fifth of the weight of a copper cable of the same length. It was tested to endure over 450 kgf (6400 psi) of ground force pressure before losing signal. The fiber optic construction of the XENOS does not conduct electrical currents, making it fully resistant to electromagnetic interference, lightning, or radio signals.

The Bottom Line: Signal transmission of high bandwidth video and audio over long distances ordinarily requires the use of inflexible, heavy and unwieldy copper HDMI cables and dealing with the hassle of power cords, mounts, and external boxes or converters. With the XENOS, a clear signal of up to 18Gbps is transmitted through a single cable at lengths of up to 328ft (100m); whereas copper cable solutions for HDMI 2.0 at 18Gbps without the use of signal amplifiers is limited to 25ft (7.6m).