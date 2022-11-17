VITEC appoints Kevin Dowd as Business Development Director in APAC

VITEC has appointed Kevin Dowd to the role of regional business development director, APAC. Based in Hong Kong and fluent in Mandarin, French, and Japanese, Dowd will use his linguistic dexterity, economic acumen, and extensive experience across a range of vertical markets to help to drive VITEC’s growth.

“As VITEC continues its growth in APAC, we are pleased to welcome Kevin Dowd to the team,” said Jamie Hind, regional director, APAC at VITEC. “It’s an exciting time for us in the region and Kevin brings a huge amount of experience and knowledge with him—we are looking forward to seeing him help drive the long-term success of VITEC across Asia.”

(Image credit: VITEC)

Dowd has more than 25 years of business development experience across China and the broader APAC region, where he has worked for international technology companies including MultiDyne, Accord Networks, RGB Networks, Broadstream, Haivision, Polycom, deCarta (now part of Uber) and Viewcast. He has directly sold and managed multimillion dollar projects in markets including telecoms, healthcare, military, finance, government, broadcasting, education, and public relations.

Having lived in Shanghai and Hong Kong since 1995, Dowd has established a strong network of some of the largest broadcasters, government agencies, financial institutions and telecommunications service providers in APAC, and at the highest levels of local and central governments in China and throughout Asia.

With a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics, and an MSc in Economics with distinction from the University of Bristol, Dowd is an expert on the political economy of China, having held positions with the Shanghai Institute of Economic Development and Jiaotong University in Shanghai.