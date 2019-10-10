Visualizing Academic Risk (Campus Technology)

"Marist College is not new to learning analytics. In 2011, the Poughkeepsie, N.Y, liberal arts college participated in the Open Academic Analytics initiative as part of the Educause Next Generation Learning Challenges (NGLC) grant funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In the years since, the college has continued to build on its efforts to create an open source academic early alert system."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Behold the power of well-harnessed analytics. Marist College's early alert dashboard is geared to facilitating proactive interventions rather than reactive ones by assessing the academic risk of each learner.