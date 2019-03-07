Vistacom Offers Continuing Education for Architects

Vistacom has been approved to offer American Institute of Architects (AIA) members continuing education credits for its course focusing on the value of collaboration between audiovisual design professionals and architects.

Rapid advances in technology are changing workspaces, affecting how buildings are designed and technology is integrated into a cohesive environment, according to Vistacom. The company says it works closely with architects and developers to create plans for AV and communications solutions that take into account acoustics, wiring considerations, and architecturally appealing designs from the beginning of a project to save time and money.

“Planning for audiovisual technology and involving AV professionals early in the design process is essential for a successful project where form meets function and aesthetics are preserved,” said Jim Ferlino, president, Vistacom. “It is our responsibility and duty to stay on top of the latest technology trends, and this accreditation and partnership with AIA allow us the opportunity to work with architects to ensure the right solutions are considered and installed for the intended purpose of the space.”

Vistacom's newly accredited course is worth 1.5 learning units (LUs) and helps fulfill continuing education requirements within the AIA and some states for licensing. Through the session, attendees will have the chance to: review the latest AV technology and applications; understand the role of AV design professionals; understand and implement the best practices in the design and integration of AV technology; learn how to avoid pitfalls surrounding projects; and learn new vertical-specific design techniques.

To schedule a session, email lrussell@vistacominc.com.