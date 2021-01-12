Visix Ships New Four-Output Digital Signage Media Player

The What: Visix is now shipping a new digital signage media player that allows for two-, three-, or four-output playback. The new model standardizes the company's multi-output player lineup on Nvidia Pascal GPUs, providing a consistent hardware selection and experience for clients.

The What Else: The new player allows clients the flexibility to show two, three ,or four video streams for scalable digital signage and video wall applications. The NVIDIA Quadro P620 combines a 512 CUDA core Pascal GPU, large on-board memory, and advanced display technologies to deliver performance at an affordable price.

Visix Four Output Media Player (Image credit: Visix)

“This new player rounds out and standardizes our hardware offering,” said Joe Murray, systems engineer for Visix. “With this, we’re making it easier for our clients to implement, update, and expand their digital signage systems. Most importantly, the player was built for enterprise-class applications and provides stellar playback of dynamic content.”

The Bottom Line: The unit is a small form factor device measuring 7.05-inches wide x 7.2-inches deep x 1.38-inches high, and weighs 3.1 lbs. It has 8GB of memory, 256 GB SSD storage, built-in wireless, and a Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS.