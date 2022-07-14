Visionary Solutions Take Goldfield Trading Post from Restaurant to Music Venue

Goldfield Trading Post, a western bar and restaurant, is the latest crown jewel in Downtown Roseville. With the help of a Visionary’s PacketAV Duet Series (opens in new tab) and QSC Q-SYS Pro Av system, the venue has been rebuilt to engage and entertain guests venturing to California’s music and entertainment scene.

Goldfield features exciting live music performances and entertainment from up-and-coming regional and national country music artists and bands, line dancing, open mics and country band karaoke. But it wasn't always like that. Initially introduced in Sacramento, CA, Goldfield's second location, a 10,000-square-foot venue, was previously a full-service restaurant. It underwent a complete renovation to create a multiple-purpose bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue.

CTM Sound begins renovation from the ground up

CTM Sound, a California-based integrator, was selected to design and integrate technology throughout Goldfield’s new Roseville location. “The venue was previously a Japanese restaurant, but the space underwent a complete remodel,” said Chris Miller, owner and engineer at CTM Sound. “It was essentially rebuilt from the ground up, which proved beneficial because we could eliminate any legacy technology and start fresh.

“We wanted to create an incredibly versatile solution. Since the venue is both a restaurant and a music venue, we couldn’t create a one-size-fits-all solution. Goldfield is known for its live entertainment, but they also host western dance nights, game day parties, and UFC fights. Goldfield’s vision for the space was to create a unique hospitality and entertainment venue with video displays for sporting events and audio capabilities for live artists and bands.”

Visionary inspiration from Las Vegas

CTM Sound designed and installed a powerful networked AV system based on Visionary’s PacketAV Duet Series and QSC Q-SYS. The audio system includes d&b audiotechnik Xs-Series subwoofers, Electro-Voice MFX Series coax monitors and mixing consoles from Allen & Health and Midas. CTM Sound integrated lighting fixtures from CHAUVET Professional, controlled by a ChamSys MagicQ console. The video integration is the star of the show, featuring over 20 video displays and a LED 3.9 Pixel direct mount video wall. Together, Visionary’s PacketAV Duet Series and QSC Q-SYS are managing the content for audio and video throughout the 700-person capacity venue.

“We selected Visionary and their PacketAV Matrix Series after reading an article about their massive integration at Resorts World Las Vegas,” noted Miller. “My manufacturer representative, John Hood at The Farm, had initially recommended Visionary, but we were really impressed with Visionary’s functionality and success at Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series is designed for standard network infrastructure, which allowed CTM Sound to create a versatile solution. “An important component was the price-point to utilize a video-over-IP solution,” explained Miller. “We preferred a solution that would live on a network. We quickly realized Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series provided the plug-in functionality and flexible features that this project required. To create a future-proof solution, we wanted to eliminate traditional HDMI cables and matrix switches. Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series certainly checked all of our boxes.”

“It was a very worthwhile solution for us. Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series was easy to manage with a QSC Q-SYS plug-in," Miller added. "The PacketAV Matrix Series lives on the same network as the audio production. I can remotely troubleshoot the system. The ability to remotely view the network is a tremendous help because it reduces downtime if there’s ever an issue with the system and eliminates a service call.”

Goldfield’s new mid-capacity venue brings some of the best artists to Downtown Roseville. Guests can enjoy a large sporting event, a casual lunch, toast a drink, or catch a show, all under one roof. The completed technology integration and event production solutions have proved to be a success at all levels. “The client loves completed integration,” said Miller. “This is a return customer for us. They have already contacted us to upgrade the audio, video, and lighting technology at their Sacramento venue.”