Virtual reality is a natural next step in remote learning (eCampus News)

"In the midst of the fall term during the COVID-19 pandemic, some U.S. universities are continuing the shift to remote learning while other colleges are only allowing 40-60 percent of students on campus. Regardless, it is a certainty that many of the nation’s 19.7 million college and university students will be learning remotely for the remainder of this year—and virtual reality will play an important role."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Nearly 20 million college and university students will be learning remotely for the remainder of this year, and instructors are eager to offer students immersive, engaging experiences so the material and lessons will be retained. It's not surprising that AR and VR are receiving renewed interest; XR modalities immerse students in kinetic, interactive learning experiences. But how will schools safely manage and distribute headsets and tangible tools? Where is the budget for new wearables or emerging technologies of this ilk?