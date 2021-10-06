Virtual coaching pilot got National U. students back on track (EdScoop)

"National University found that reaching out to at-risk students, offering virtual coaching for college planning and balancing work and school led many students to seek support to get back on track, according to results of pilot project the university released last month."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Providing virtual coaching to at-risk students via software from InsideTrack has proven effective in a pilot by National University. While the institution has previously rolled out AI-driven tools and a retention-focused chatbot, Kai Drekmeier, InsideTrack's founder, notes that "sometimes students who need those most don’t have time or don’t take the steps to access them."