Video Use in Education Evolving Beyond the Classroom (Campus Technology)

"The application of video in education is evolving. Even as the practices of showing video in the classroom or making it available as supplementary course material have declined as use cases slightly from this year to last year (from 85 percent to 82 percent from 2019 to 2018 and 80 percent to 77 percent, respectively), video's application has grown for marketing and communications purposes (up from 57 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2019), helping students practice their skills (55 percent to 60 percent) and recording campus events (66 percent to 69 percent)."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Kaltura's recent survey goes to show that usage of video in education is evolving. Campus Technology breaks down the key takeaways as well as areas in need of improvement, like video analytics, sharing metrics that prove their points.