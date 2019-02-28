Vanguard Launches Chromium Fine Pixel Series

The What: Vanguard has announced its new Chromium Fine Pixel Series, featuring Direct Chip to PCB (DCP) technology, which solders three LED chips—one red, one blue, and one green—directly onto a PCB board.

The What Else: The SMD process inserts the three chips into a bulb/lamp, which is then affixed to a PCB Board. The DCP manufacturing process results in a flatter, more uniform LED surface allowing for encapsulation of the chips using a clear epoxy resin. The encapsulation of SMD bulbs cannot result in a perfectly flat surface.

DCP technology is a two-step manufacturing process, as opposed to the four-step SMD process, according to the company. THE COB manufacturing process eliminates the need for a bracket and supports, thereby reducing the number of soldering steps, and as a result, the number of possible failure points. Vanguard says that DCP technology is up to 10 times more reliable than SMD, with 10/ppm versus 50 to 100/ppm.

The Bottom Line: The encapsulation of the LED chips using clear epoxy resin allows for exceptionally low, reliable pixel pitches, and creates a protective surface that is highly impact resistant. DCP technology provides a safeguard against the intrusion of humidity, and is also anti-static, anti-dust, and waterproof on the front of the display. DCP technology also provides for a higher contrast ratio, sharpness, and deeper colors.