Topics

Vanguard Launches Chromium Fine Pixel Series

By ()

Vanguard has announced its new Chromium Fine Pixel Series, featuring Direct Chip to PCB (DCP) technology, which solders three LED chips—one red, one blue, and one green—directly onto a PCB board.

The What: Vanguard has announced its new Chromium Fine Pixel Series, featuring Direct Chip to PCB (DCP) technology, which solders three LED chips—one red, one blue, and one green—directly onto a PCB board. 

The What Else: The SMD process inserts the three chips into a bulb/lamp, which is then affixed to a PCB Board. The DCP manufacturing process results in a flatter, more uniform LED surface allowing for encapsulation of the chips using a clear epoxy resin. The encapsulation of SMD bulbs cannot result in a perfectly flat surface.

DCP technology is a two-step manufacturing process, as opposed to the four-step SMD process, according to the company. THE COB manufacturing process eliminates the need for a bracket and supports, thereby reducing the number of soldering steps, and as a result, the number of possible failure points. Vanguard says that DCP technology is up to 10 times more reliable than SMD, with 10/ppm versus 50 to 100/ppm.

The Bottom Line: The encapsulation of the LED chips using clear epoxy resin allows for exceptionally low, reliable pixel pitches, and creates a protective surface that is highly impact resistant. DCP technology provides a safeguard against the intrusion of humidity, and is also anti-static, anti-dust, and waterproof on the front of the display. DCP technology also provides for a higher contrast ratio, sharpness, and deeper colors.