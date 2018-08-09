Vaddio Launches PrimeSHOT 20 HDMI High Definition PTZ Camera

The What: After its debut at InfoComm 2018, Vaddio has now launched the new PrimeSHOT 20 HDMI Camera, a professional PTZ camera that provides high-definition performance.

Vaddio PrimeSHOT 20

The What Else: With 1080p/60 image quality, PrimeSHOT 20 HDMI is designed for replacing existing standard definition PTZ cameras or as an initial system upgrade. The PrimeSHOT 20 HDMI Camera is well-suited for large conference rooms, lecture halls, and houses of worship, and its low-light performance accommodates dimly-lit locations. It features 20x optical zoom, 55 degree horizontal field of view, simultaneous HDMI 1.3, S-Video and IP streaming outputs. It also has an intuitive web-based user interface for remote configuration, management, and control.

“Users can feel confident about using PrimeSHOT across large deployments,” said Jay Kilby, director of product management, Vaddio. “Standard IP management and streaming make them easy to control remotely. And PrimeSHOT provides HD performance at the price of a standard definition camera.”

The Bottom Line: PrimeSHOT is available as a stand-alone camera or as a bundle with HDMI extenders. This cost-effective extension option enables 1080p/60 HDMI signals up to 164 ft (50 m) using one CAT5 (or better) cable.