Utelogy Adds Michelle Loret to Sales Team

Utelogy has expanded its sales team with the addition of Michelle Loret as senior account executive.

Following an extensive career in technology sales that also included representing numerous audiovisual manufacturers including Utelogy, Loret joins the Utelogy team to manage sales activity through the middle of the United States. Her understanding of enterprise conferencing, collaboration, and communications makes her a great fit as the AV industry experiences its own digital transformation.

Utelogy recently announced its latest software release, which incorporates a number of integrations that deliver enhancements across the enterprise, including a new management and monitoring platform with Rest API and BI (Business Intelligence) data connectors. These announcements happened earlier this month at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 (ISE) in Amsterdam.

"Michelle's rich experience in audiovisual technology combined with her extensive business relationships will give Utelogy the leadership and credibility we need to continue to expand our presence in the U.S.," said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy co-founder and president. "Utelogy is pleased to add this kind of depth to the team."

"I'm thrilled to join a team of people that I respect and admire,” Loret said. “As an early fan of the technology, I'm excited about the global nature of the growing interest from the end-user and integrator community.”