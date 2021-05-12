U.S. Navy, Air Force Select RGB Spectrum’s Zio 2 for Networked Video Application

RGB Spectrum has announced the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force have selected the company’s new Zio 2 solution for networked video. Zio 2 is the company’s next generation of products within the Zio Enterprise AV-over-IP platform, developed for government and civilian applications. The U.S. Navy selected Zio 2 for shipboard networked video applications, the Air Force for advanced fighter simulation applications. Commercial release is set for this month.

Zio 2 joins the Zio AV-over-IP platform, an enterprise solution offering video distribution over LANs, WANs, and mobile devices. The Zio platform combines scalable video distribution with multi-image display on individual monitors or across video walls. It includes an array of IP devices, including encoders, decoders, multiviewers, and video wall processors, all managed through a user interface with video thumbnail previews and drag-and-drop functionality. The Zio platform supports open standards to integrate video from third-party cameras and other devices.

[RGB Spectrum Debuts New Zio Recording and Streaming Media Server]

The new Zio 2 delivers both H.264 and H.265 encoding and decoding. Moreover, a single input can be encoded at different bit rates. This enables a single device to encode video up to 4K60 to local decoders while simultaneously transmitting lower resolution, lower bandwidth streams to remote locations across a campus or the internet. An open system, Zio 2 supports industry standard H.264/265 video from third-party cameras and other devices.

The Zio 2 is available in multichannel configurations, with two- and four-channel encoders or decoders in a single compact unit. This offers the advantage of accommodating multiheaded or independent computer video signals, simplifying network design, and offering substantial space and per channel cost savings.

Also available is a new content server for control of video recording and playback.

“Zio 2 is a new and different approach to enterprise AV-over-IP,” said Bob Marcus, CEO of RGB Spectrum. “By supporting multichannel codecs, industry-standard H.264 and H.265 compression techniques, and sophisticated multiview displays, Zio 2 increases the reach of video distribution while simplifying its design. It is no wonder that in prerelease it was chosen by the U.S. Navy for shipboard networked video and by the Air Force for the latest generation of advanced simulators.”