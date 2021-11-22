University of Iowa opens coworking space in former shopping mall (EdScoop)

"The University of Iowa opened a coworking space this month for remote and hybrid employees to hold meetings and stop between appointments on campus, as part of a campuswide initiative to reexamine work-from-home policy."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The new coworking space at the University of Iowa taps an erstwhile shopping mall and cutting-edge technology to offer a streamlined solution for hybrid workers. Margaret Vogel, a university planning analyst, says that "it’s great to have space that people can come back to and be on campus and see the students and see the reason why we have our jobs and what we do."