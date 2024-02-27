University Nurtures Future Production Professionals

The Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is an educational establishment specializing in courses related to games, esports, film, TV, media, events, and music. A part of Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham’s Confetti Media Group, the institute has gained recognition for its commitment to delivering top-tier creative media education. The campus is equipped with cutting-edge technology studios and boasts an enrollment of over 2,000 students.

In 2022, the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies introduced the BSc (Hons) Esports Production degree. This program is hosted in their innovative 14,000-square-foot Confetti X Esports complex, a state-of-the-art facility meticulously designed to provide students with a platform for exploring esports production and emerging technologies.

Creating an esports production facility on a university campus came with its own set of challenges. This esports-first facility needed a production system that could adapt to the diverse demands of various games. For instance, producing live events for a mobile game is notably different from handling a sports game, a first-person shooter, or an action role-playing game.

Confetti X installed a comprehensive solution from Ross Video. (Image credit: Ross Video)

Another significant challenge was ensuring that Confetti X students were well prepared for real-world success. Providing them with practical experience using industry-standard production equipment was crucial. This hands-on approach would enable a smooth transition into their careers upon graduating.

To meet the unique challenge of producing events around a wide range of esports titles while also providing students with industry-leading broadcast tools, Confetti X installed a comprehensive solution from Ross Video.

From hyper-converged production switchers, to real-time motion graphics, replay systems, signal processing gear, and camera robotics—these tools are seamlessly integrated using the RossTalk protocol, ensuring a highly flexible and streamlined operation.

The implementation of Ross Video’s solution has significantly expanded Confetti X’s esports production capabilities, enabling them to seamlessly produce several major industry events, including the finals of the prestigious Amazon University Esports Masters.

Moreover, the integration of Ross products has streamlined the workflow at Confetti X, unifying the control of LED displays, video boards, camera robotic systems, lighting, music, and more into a single video production system. With the help of a custom Dashboard panel, the Confetti X team can now control their full suite of Ross and third-party products in a single platform, opening the door to a new world of creative possibilities.

By providing students with access to industry-grade production equipment and a versatile video production system, Confetti X is nurturing the creativity of the next generation of video production professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel after graduation. The success of the Confetti X Esports complex sets a benchmark for other educational institutions looking to embrace cutting-edge technologies and enhance creative media education.

Gin Rai, head of Esports at the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, said, “Designing an esports production turn-key solution comes with many challenges. What we discovered worked really well was engaging with the Ross Video team to provide us with on-site training, so we had enough hands-on time with the tech to come up with solutions that are unique to our space.”