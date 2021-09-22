Universities are personalizing communications to compete (EdScoop)

"To convert interested students into applicants in an increasingly competitive market, colleges and universities are using technology to transform traditional bulky mailers and floods of informational emails into streamlined, personalized communication."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions compete to attract potential students, schools should not overlook the power smart, customized communications can hold when forging new relationships. CIO Ahmed El-Haggan from Baltimore’s Coppin State University notes that the solution the school uses "is so smart that it can predict that this student always reads the email at 11 o’clock in the morning, while this student reads the email at 10 o’clock in the evening and then will send the messages at those times where it’s most likely for that student to read."