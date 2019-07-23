Unbundling the 4-year degree: Designing education for the future (eCampus News)

"Employers are in desperate need of skilled workers to address current employee shortages and prepare for projected disruption in the workplace. For example, artificial intelligence will create 2.3 million jobs while eliminating 1.8 million by 2020, according to a 2017 Gartner report. The answer might lie in micro-credentials."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the future of work shifts and the skills gap widens — the time is now for institutions to address this issue head-on. From microcredentials to alternative pathways, unbundling can take many forms, but it comes down to this: skills are playing an increasingly important role in the hiring process.