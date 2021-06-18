UMass Lowell cancels classes due to possible cyberattack (EdScoop)

"The University of Massachusetts Lowell will not hold classes for the rest of the week because of a possible cybersecurity breach, according to a post on the university’s website."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A potential cyberincident at the University of Massachusetts Lowell brought on-campus and online classes to a halt this week. An announcement posted on the school's website states "The university is prioritizing the restoration of core academic systems and databases, including Blackboard and Zoom."