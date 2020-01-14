UDL and 21st Century Learning (Faculty Focus)

"Put simply, 'people learn more deeply from words and pictures than from words alone' (Mayer, 2005). Multimedia theory posits the idea that people’s brains more effectively integrate new information when they can receive that information in multiple ways. As we move towards a model of Universally Designed Learning (UDL), we’re inviting students to acquire and share information in novel ways, and assisting them in linking their learning directly to their experiences, past, and future."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Next-gen learning requires revamped approaches. Faculty Focuse breaks down the major principles of UDL. Read how embracing Universally Designed Learning can help take courses to a new level.