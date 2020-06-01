UCLA Esports Players Find Ways to Keep the Gaming Going Remotely (Campus Technology)

"While the University of California Los Angeles had to close its new esports training facility (along with every other campus facility) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, team members are playing on, from bedrooms and flat-panel displays around the country, according to a recent university article."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students on the UCLA esports teams aren't just learning remotely — they've also been gaming remotely during COVID-19-related campus closures. While there have been some technical obstacles like unstable connections, these efforts are helping teams stay connected while honing their gameplay skills.