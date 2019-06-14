UC System, Carnegie Mellon Pilot Tool for Sharing Research Methods (Campus Technology)

"The University of California system and Carnegie Mellon University are both piloting the use of a platform called protocols.io in an effort to bring down a major barrier to reproducible research: the creation and sharing of detailed methods in published articles. As part of the larger open access movement, the universities hope to facilitate collaborative method development and to increase research reproducibility."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sharing research methods isn't always easy. This platform helps streamline the process, which should, in turn, boost research reproducibility.