UC Advisory Firms Partner on Return-To-Work Leadership, Consulting Services

AV and UC consulting firms Communications Design Associates (CDA) and Telemanagement Resources International (TRI) have announced a partnership to provide high-level expert consultation to enterprise clients and design partners. The firms will leverage their expertise to provide guidance surrounding workplace evolution and technology use beyond re-entry protocol to provide quantifiable future benefits.

Driving this initiative is CDA principal Michael Goldman, a global integration, enterprise AV, UC, and building control and automation solutions expert, and Dr. S. Ann Earon of TRI, a global authority on conferencing and collaborative communications. For over 35 years Dr. Earon has been a well-respected speaker, advisor, and author, having helped many global companies to improve implementation and use of technology, and in turn, increase productivity, revenue, and profits. Joining Goldman’s and Earon’s counsel will be CDA founding principal Stewart Randall, a highly regarded designer and educator known for his expertise in AV, video production, and facility planning. This CDA/TRI alliance represents a deep knowledge base of unquestionable value to companies striving to implement change and realize success beyond initial workplace re-entry moves.

“So much emphasis is being placed on the mechanics of returning to work and corporate office re-occupancy right now,” Goldman said. “We see a real need to address returning to work at several additional levels, most importantly relating to user experience, technology adoption, and performance success, long-term. We’re addressing considerations that aren’t part of the initial back-to-work plan, and taking a 360-degree look at the challenges that businesses are facing, and providing forward-looking strategies and solutions through technology and space that will help them to thrive during and after COVID-19.”

CDA/TRI services include facility review, repurposing, and design; enterprise re-entry planning; hybrid strategies and monitoring solutions; best-choice technology recommendations (playbook); and user adoption and training programs. Engagement will be fluid and tailored around the individual needs and goals of each client/end-user entity.