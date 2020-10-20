U. Wisconsin taps analytics to ensure students learn during pandemic (EdScoop)

"The University of Wisconsin, Madison implemented data analytics tools to ensure students are learning from their classes, which has become especially important to assess student engagement in online learning during the pandemic, UW’s student learning team said in an event last week."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data can play a pivotal role in learning during remote learning. Read how the University of Wisconsin, Madison is using analytics to track student engagement in real time, quickly connecting struggling students with support.