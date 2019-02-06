U. of California now allows high-school computer science as core curriculum credit (EdScoop)

"The University of California system has announced it’s now allowing high school computer science courses to be counted toward the core curriculum prerequisites for admission to its nine universities around the state — an 'acknowledgement that CS, much like the traditional science courses, has merits for students going through high school,' said Claire Shorall, a high school computer science teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area who has been advocating for the change."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not only does this move give important recognition to the field of computer science, it could also prove to be a big step towards filling the skills gap when you think about the long-term implications.