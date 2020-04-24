U Nevada Reno Adopts Virtual Recruitment (Campus Technology)

"A Nevada university has begun its recruiting of the class of 2024 through online means, including virtual tours, web conference advising sessions and other digital outreach. Officials at the University of Nevada, Reno said the goal was to remove barriers from incoming high school seniors who might be stymied by the current stay-at-home directive, which Gov. Steve Sisolak has put in place at least through April 30, 2020. According to the university, during a typical April, some 3,000 to 4,000 students and families would visit the campus for tours. Those have been canceled for now."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools like the University of Nevada, Reno are coming up with digital alternatives to their usual recuritment practices to keep potential students safe during the pandemic. Read how they are using virtual campus tours and web-based advising to connect with learners interested in the institution.