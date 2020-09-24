U Kentucky Expands Classroom Tech for Multi-Modal Teaching and Learning (Campus Technology)

"The University of Kentucky has expanded the use of technology in classrooms to accommodate whatever format is appropriate for the course content and faculty and student preference. As the home page for the institution stated, 'Work Anywhere. Learn Anywhere. Teach Anywhere.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Staggering figures at U Kentucky to meet the needs of the "new normal." Of the 350-plus classrooms on campus, 90 percent received upgrades. Video was the primary focus of the upgrade—panoramic cameras and Echo360 capture devices. The mix of camera types will enable recorded and live streaming.