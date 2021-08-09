TVU Networks Partners with Blackbird on Cloud-Native, Real-Time Editing

TVU Networks, a provider of cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced a partnership with Blackbird, developer of the Blackbird cloud-native video editing and publishing platform. The agreement between the companies adds access to Blackbird’s real-time editing tools into the TVU Producer cloud-based live production platform, opening the door to simplified camera-to-cloud-to-consumer workflows complete with cloud editing.

Blackbird provides frame-accurate editing with a fully-featured professional video editor for all skill levels. The browser-based platform supports up to 12 video and 36 audio tracks with real-time video and audio transitions, alpha channel overlays, color correction, and subtitles and closed captions. Blackbird also features direct publishing to social media platforms, as well as OTT, web and other digital platforms.

TVU Producer provides live multicamera video production in the cloud with no latency. Users may transmit live to TVU Producer from any camera using TVU’s range of live video transmitters, receive live feeds from TVU Grid and TVU RPS, or use the TVU Anywhere app to receive live video from mobile devices. Other features include distinctive transitions, graphics overlays, advanced audio mixing, closed captioning, and live audience interaction.

“Partnering with TVU provides an exciting opportunity for Blackbird users,” said Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough. “The ability to access live video from TVU Producer, TVU Grid, and other areas of the TVU cloud-based platform makes it easier and faster for editors to access content from multiple sources. Immediacy is an important element in today’s broadcast environment. Working within TVU means Blackbird editors can deliver polished packages faster than ever.”

Without leaving the TVU ecosystem, sports productions have immediate access to multiple ISO recordings, which makes it faster and easier to edit timely highlight reels that can be included in the production as well as shared on social media platforms, OTT, and the web. The same efficiencies can improve live production workflows for other events as well, from political debates to concerts, as editors do not have to wait for files to be uploaded before starting projects.

“TVU continues to partner with industry leaders to provide more functionality and creative freedom for our customers,” added Greg Doggett, director of sports and entertainment and strategic partnerships, TVU Networks. “The integration of Blackbird brings essential editing tools directly into the TVU ecosystem, which can save editors valuable time while producing packages during live events.”