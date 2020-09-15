tvONE CORIOmaster2 Makes U.S. Debut in Critical Display Application

tvONE's CORIOmaster2 has been installed as part of a system upgrade for a 911 Emergency Operations Center in Peoria, IL.

The Center has been handling emergency ambulance dispatch and critical medical services for regions throughout Illinois and Iowa for almost a decade, and its previous audio-visual system was beginning to fail. To fix the problem, they approached local company IAS Technology.

“Because of the critical nature of the Center’s work, the AV system plays a vital role in the provision of services,” said IAS Technology’s CEO and chief design engineer, Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I. “It displays GPS mapping/tracking, call data, and other critical information, which can be seen at each individual workstation, as well as by the dispatchers and the watch floor manager on the high-resolution video wall.”

Caldera designed a system including two new 4K Laser projectors, with edge-blending handled by a brand new, high-powered processor that he knew had just arrived on the market—tvONE’s CORIOmaster2. A 4RU package optimized for 4K60 environments, the CORIOmaster2 can handle up to 40 4K video sources with no visible latency and up to 56 outputs.

tvONE's new CORIOmaster2 has been installed for the first time in the USA, in the 911 Emergency Operations Center in Peoria, IL. (Image credit: ©AMT)

“A common challenge with this kind of installation is working within the confines of a reasonable budget, while still utilizing new technologies and providing better resolution,” said Caldera. “With tvONE’s CORIOmaster2, we were able to allow for much higher resolution sources and displays to be used and edge-blended, all with low latency.”

The IAS Technology team completed the installation of the entire audio-visual system upgrade, with minimum interference to the Center’s operations, over a two-day period.

“The programming and interfacing of the control system were critical to a successful user experience,” Caldera said. “The key was to add features while not changing the way the system operates or looks. This helped minimize the required training and kept the users at ease.”

The Center’s IT director, Brad Norrell, added, “As an emergency dispatch center, we need ease of use and reliability. With the CORIOmaster2, the quality and reliability are immensely better and the control panel is very simple to use. IAS is very easy to work with, and they really know their stuff. We had a couple of last-minute requests, and they were able to quickly program those in for us. This system has met all our requirements thus far.”

“We focus on quality solutions and the user experience first and foremost, and our designs reflect this,” concluded Caldera. “The engineering team is always pushing the cutting edge of technology to solve problems for our clients. I have designed systems using tvONE technology for many years. Their products are very reliable, and when engaging tech support for issues related to third-party control or other features, they are always responsive and fantastic to work with.”