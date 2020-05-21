Turning Remote Education Into Online Education This Fall (Inside Higher Ed)

"Most colleges and universities quickly pivoted to remote instruction after COVID-19 forced suspension of on-campus activities. Academic leaders and faculty across the nation did yeoman's work to effect such a drastic change. Yet we learned this spring that the basic transition of face-to-face courses into remote delivery did not provide the comprehensive learning experience students require."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions wrap up a semester impacted by a global pandemic, it's worth noting that some of the excusable hiccups during the mid-semester shift will not be met with the same understanding in the fall. The time is now to retool your offerings to meet student expectations.