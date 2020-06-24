Trying to Make Sense of a Fluid Fall (Inside Higher Ed)

"As universities and colleges settle into remote online learning, it’s important that they design their new virtual classrooms according to what works best in that space rather than recycling what worked in the face-to-face classroom."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As more and more schools make their plans for fall public, questions still loom. How will face-to-face courses feel with physical distance? What will eating in the dining hall be like? The simulations in this article give us visuals, but they are admittedly jarring.