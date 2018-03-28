TrueConf, Panasonic Partner on Videoconferencing Integration

Panasonic and TrueConf have teamed up on an integration of their videoconferencing solutions. TrueConf Server is officially compatible with the Panasonic KX-HDV430 SIP deskphone and Panasonic’s KX-VC-series, including the KX-VC1000, KX-VC1300, KX-VC1600, and KX -VC2000.

This integration aims to expand videoconferencing capabilities and boost efficiency of video meetings. People using Panasonic deskphones and high-definition videoconferencing systems can join conferences running on TrueConf Server using SIP-server internal assignment (IP-PBX).

The Panasonic KX-HDV430 SIP deskphone

The integration was performed through TrueConf’s gateway, which is commonly used to connect external subscribers to video conferencing endpoints.

One of the key elements of the integration is Panasonic KX-VC1000 - KX-VC2000 systems. The systems provide 1080p60 video and have built-in MCU. Depending on their needs, users can choose any of the following KX-VC-series models: KX-VC1000 for point-to-point video calls, KX-VC1300 for four connections, KX-VC1600 for 10 connections, and KX-VC2000 for 24 connections. KX-HDV430 is the first Panasonic corporate deskphone with support for up to 16 SIP lines.

“Thanks to our collaborative efforts, TrueConf and Panasonic users can enjoy seamless video conferences," said Dmitry Odintsov, TrueConf chief business development officer. "The integration proves full compatibility between TrueConf’s solutions and the world's leading vendors’ equipment."