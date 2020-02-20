Tripleplay Welcomes Rodney Ward as VP of Operations in North America

Tripleplay has appointed Rodney Ward as VP of operations, expanding its North American team. This appointment is a key next step in Tripleplay’s global expansion strategy for the region, according to the company.

Rodney Ward

With over 30 years’ experience in the management of large technology projects including retail, corporate facilities, broadcast centers, and sports stadiums. Ward has a vast amount of experience deploying large LED and digital signage. He has also led several organizations technology groups. Most recently, Ward was the technology leader for several NASCAR facility projects including Daytona Rising, the reimagining of Daytona International Speedway.

“I am really thrilled to have Rodney on board. Tripleplay is at a key turning point in North America and it is now the right time to expand our team to support our partners and growing number of clients," said Paul Harris executive vice president for North America, Tripleplay. "Having worked alongside the Tripleplay team for a number of years, Rodney brings with him unparalleled industry experience and I am very confident he will be very successful in delivering our solutions throughout North America.”

“I am excited with the opportunity to join Tripleplay," added Ward. "I am looking forward to bringing my expertise to strengthen the already great team. Customer service is of the utmost importance and will be one of my key focus areas. I’m ready to hit the ground running and help expand the Tripleplay reach in North America.”