Check here daily for the top stories from CES 2024 from Future publications, Residential Systems, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and TWICE, curated for the AV/IT industry by Cindy Davis.

CES 2024 opens
(Image credit: TWICE)

The electronic show to beat all industry shows, CES 2024, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, opened its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9 to 4,000 exhibiting companies from across the globe and up to 130,000 attendees.

Editors from Future publications, Residential Systems, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and TWICE cover the CES show floor from every angle. Throughout the week, I'll gather some top stories I think will spark the interest of our commercial, Pro AV readers (and myself).

AI With Heart: LG’s “Affectionate Intelligence”

(Image credit: John Staley Photography)

LG started CES off strong Monday morning at its press conference, revealing the company’s roadmap for 2024 and beyond. The most notable announcements focused on responsible AI, including LG’s vision for integrating AI into its TVs, electric vehicles, smart home ecosystem, and more. Read the full article here.

Sony CEO at CES 2024: “Creators Are at the Heart of our Business”

Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman and CEO of Sony Group

(Image credit: John Staley Photography)

Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman and CEO of Sony Group, said that Sony has always placed people at the heart of creativity, and that “the company has always been committed to being a force for good by empowering creators to turn their creative sparks into stories…creators are at the heart of our business.” Read the full article here. 

Sennheiser launches new high-end wireless earbuds crammed with next-gen tech, and a surprise pair of headphones

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

As much as we love the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, time has moved on and many of the best wireless earbuds at the premium end are now better. But Sennheiser has updated its Momentum buds to make them even better. And there are new Accentum headphones and Momentum fitness buds too. Read the full article here. 

Samsung just revealed a transparent microLED TV at CES 2024, and I saw it up close

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung just took the wraps off its entire 2024 TV lineup, but had a surprise in store for CES 2024. Though the company's microLED TVs haven't earned major headlines in recent years of the annual tech trade show, Samsung showed it's still all-in on the category with a new transparent version of the display. Read the full article here. 

AI Pioneers Insist That It Is ‘Here To Stay’

(Image credit: Mark Reinertson)

People’s opinions of AI vary widely from the possibility of creating a utopian machine-assisted world or precipitate a dystopic machine-dominated future á la SkyNet from the Terminator movie series, with millions of possibilities and potential in between. But two AI pioneers made one thing clear at the “Great Minds, Bold Visions: What’s Next for AI” conference session moderated by Rajeev Chand, partner and head of research at Wing Venture Capital: AI is here to stay and will only become what humans make of it. Read the full article here. 

